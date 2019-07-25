Ukraine mulls expanding Russia sanctions

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons press service.

Sanctions will affect legal entities that are involved in the construction of a gas pipeline to the occupied Crimea and illegal production of hydrocarbons in the Ukrainian territory.

The sanctions list includes 18 companies from the Russian Federation and six from the occupied Crimea.

Among entities to be sanctioned is Crimea-based Fiolent plant, which after the occupation of the peninsula has been working for the Russian defense industry.

"Such actions by these legal entities contribute to the legitimation of the illegal occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and also create real and potential threats to national interests, national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Also, on the Ministry's initiative, the government is set to introduce a list of goods banned from transportation across the demarcation line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (instead of the list of goods allowed).