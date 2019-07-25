Vessel with 14 Ukrainians on board detained in Russia

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

The ship called Lizori sails under the flag of Moldova.

"Ukrainian ship and Ukrainian crew. There are 14 crew members on board, they are all citizens of Ukraine," said Ananyina.

According to her, three Ukrainians were sent home on July 23. Ananyina added that the issue of transferring other crew members is being considered.

The Russian Seafarers' Union distributed information about the detention of the vessel due to poor technical condition and non-payment of crew salaries. According to the International Federation of Transport Workers, the amount of debt is $ 11.23 thousand.

The ship is owned by DonbasTransitService Ltd, but the employees of other companies are also on board, the newspaper writes. According to the DonbasTransitService website, the organization is registered in Ukraine and is located in Mariupol.