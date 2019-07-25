Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
25.07.19 10:51

CEC counts 99.76 percent of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has processed 99.76% of electronic voting protocols in a multi-member constituency in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections.

CEC counts 99.76 percent of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

According to data on the CEC's website, the Servant of the People party collected 43.17% of the vote, Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.02%, the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association – 8.18%, the European Solidarity party - 8.11%, and the Holos party - 5.83%.

Other parties did not overcome the 5% electoral threshold and do not enter the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received 4.01% of the vote, the Strength and Honor party – 3.82%, and the Opposition Bloc - 3.02%.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21.

Read more: CEC counts 98.95% of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

The CEC should announce the election results in multi-member and single-member constituencies no later than 15 days after the polling day.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100