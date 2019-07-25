CEC counts 99.76 percent of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

According to data on the CEC's website, the Servant of the People party collected 43.17% of the vote, Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.02%, the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association – 8.18%, the European Solidarity party - 8.11%, and the Holos party - 5.83%.

Other parties did not overcome the 5% electoral threshold and do not enter the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received 4.01% of the vote, the Strength and Honor party – 3.82%, and the Opposition Bloc - 3.02%.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21.

The CEC should announce the election results in multi-member and single-member constituencies no later than 15 days after the polling day.