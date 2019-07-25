Poroshenko arrives for interrogation at SBI

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Despite the fact that today I have an international meeting scheduled for 15:00, I had to postpone the international meeting and react to the insinuations that Mr. Portnov [former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine during the times of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov] is launching with individual representatives of the SBI, I've come here today to completely refute Portnov's attempts and his henchmen from the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine," Poroshenko told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that he had not received an official call for questioning to the SBI.

"Not paying attention to the fact that neither I nor my representatives received a single document or invitation, we communicate exclusively with Mr. Portnov's Telegram channel, which is a representative of the State Bureau of Investigations," Poroshenko said.

