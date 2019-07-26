Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
26.07.19 12:17

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv

The IMF mission is ready to arrive in Kyiv as soon as the new government is able to clarify its intentions on the continuation of cooperation.

IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The team stands ready to return to Kyiv to continue discussions after the Parliamentary Elections and as soon as the new government is able to clarify its policy intentions," IMF’s Director of the Communications Department Gerry Rice said at a briefing on Thursday.

He reminded that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine in December 2018. The amount of the 14-month program is equivalent to SDR 2.8 billion (about USD 3.9 billion). SDR 1 billion (about USD 1.4 billion) was provided to Ukraine immediately.

See more: Hroisman meets with IMF representatives. PHOTO

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100