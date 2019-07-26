IMF mission ready to return to Kyiv

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The team stands ready to return to Kyiv to continue discussions after the Parliamentary Elections and as soon as the new government is able to clarify its policy intentions," IMF’s Director of the Communications Department Gerry Rice said at a briefing on Thursday.

He reminded that the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine in December 2018. The amount of the 14-month program is equivalent to SDR 2.8 billion (about USD 3.9 billion). SDR 1 billion (about USD 1.4 billion) was provided to Ukraine immediately.

