One attack against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.
"In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led troops launched one attack from hand-held antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Prychepylivka [50km north-west of Luhansk]," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.
As a result of enemy shooting, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.
Today, the invaders have not yet broken an unlimited ban on usage of any weapons.
The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.