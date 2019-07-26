Mingarelli: National Agency on Corruption Prevention needs to be restarted

Censor.NET reports citing Eurointegration.com.ua.

"We expect the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to become fully functional. Currently, it is even unable to check e-declarations. We believe that they must get the resources and the people who will allow them to be more effective," Mingarelli said in an interview.

He added that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention for some reason cannot launch an automatic verification of e-declarations.

"But I will not give instructions to replace this or that person so that the agency can start to work, no. This is the task of Ukraine: to take the necessary steps to make the verification of declarations work," the ambassador emphasized.

Mingarelli added that the introduction of automated verification of electronic declarations of public employees was one of the conditions for obtaining the second tranche of EU’s macrofinancial assistance worth EUR 500 million by the end of 2019.