President Zelenskyi, Kurt Volker discuss situation in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's website.

The meeting was also attended by United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. In particular, the President thanked the US side for the consistent support for Ukraine and the efforts of the United States aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and the representatives of the U.S. administration discussed the current situation in the area of conduct of the Joint Forces Operation, in particular, the process of disengagement of forces and equipment near Stanytsia Luhanska," the statement reads.

According to the Presidential Office, the parties stressed that the occupying power had to take previously agreed mutual steps that would allow to complete successfully the process of disengagement of forces and improve the humanitarian situation on the delimitation line.

It was noted that the meeting participants expressed their hope that the ceasefire introduced on July 21 would be comprehensive and permanent and that any armed provocations on the part of the occupied territories would be finally discontinued.