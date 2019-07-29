Court orders vote recount at election district in Zhytomyr region

Censor.NET reports citing the court's website.

The recount request was initiated by Viacheslav Sihachov, a parliamentary candidate of the Servant of the People party.

The parties may appeal the court ruling by 15:00 on July 29.

Sihachov, the plaintiff in the case, lost at district No. 64 district to current deputy from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Volodymyr Areshonkov, who took part in the snap parliamentary elections as a self-nominee. He received 640 votes more than the Servant of the People candidate. MP Serhii Pashynskyi took third place.

District No. 64 is one of the six districts where, according to the OPORA civil network, clones snatched a victory from Servant of the People candidates. At this district, there was self-nominee Anatolii Areshkov who stated the Servant of the People! private enterprise as the place of his work. He garnered 5,872 votes.

Earlier, a helicopter with special forces arrived at district No. 64 to prevent possible violations during the vote count.