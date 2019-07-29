Zelenskyi congratulates Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, Special Operations Forces are not just a type of troops. First of all, they are warriors of a new formation with a special philosophy, lifestyle, and combat conditions. A distinctive feature of each of you is the spirit of brotherhood and devotion, bravery and courage," Zelenskyi said in a greeting posted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Due to the specifics of their activities, people usually know little to nothing about SOF soldiers, but the results of their work, including that done behind enemy lines, speak for themselves," he said.

"Today, in honor of the glorious warriors sporting gray berets, we take a deep bow in the blessed memory of the fallen troops and remember all those who died in the fight for freedom and independence of Ukraine. Eternal glory to them!" the president said.

He also sincerely thanked all SOF servicemen and veterans for dedication to duty and their Homeland.