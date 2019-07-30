Russian proxies violated ceasefire three times in Donbas in last day

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, infantry rocket flamethrower, and heavy machine guns to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports on Facebook.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in a blast of unknown explosive device installed by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

Today, the enemy launched one attack on Ukrainian defenders in the JFO area.