Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios post on Facebook.

"Having heard a relevant motion, the court put the said vessel along with the documents seized during the search under arrest. We did it. Period!" Matios wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ukraine's SBU Security Service, together with the Military Prosecutor's Office, has detained the Russian tanker Neyma that blocked Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.