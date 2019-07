Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"On the night of July 22, an SMM long-range UAV spotted a convoy consisting of eight trucks (three probable tanker trucks), four of which with trailers attached. They were all stationary and facing east on a dirt road that runs along a tree line adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation about 2km south-east of Stepne (non-government-controlled, 72km south-east of Donetsk), where there is no official border crossing facility," the report says.

