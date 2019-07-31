Five Crimean Tatars convoyed back to Crimea from Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

"Five figurants of the second Hizb ut-Tahrir case were conveyed from Russia to Simferopol detention centre No.1 to be identified by a secret witness", the human rights defender said.

Izzet Abdullayev, Seitveliyev Seitabdiyev, Akim Bekirov, Alim Karimov and Asan Yanik will remain at a detention centre at least by the end of the week, as the investigation continues.

Mambetov pointed out that the detention period will be extended for these five people.

The detained men are suspected of membership in Hizb ut-Tahrir, the fundamentalist movement banned in Russia; first five Crimean Tatars were arrested under these charges in Crimea in October 2016.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international Islamic political organization, which urges the integration of all Muslim states into a Caliphate. The organization though denies terroristic methods to combat. Russia recognized the organization as a terroristic one in 2003, the activity of Hizb ut-Tahrir in the country is banned. Within the Ukrainian legislation, Hizb ut-Tahrir is a legal organization. It is banned in the countries of Western Europe and South America except for administrative restrictions to its activity in Germany.