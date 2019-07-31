Sushchenko could be exchanged or returned to Ukraine for serving time there

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Mark Feygin, the Russian lawyer said so in his commentary for Ukrinform, the same Kyiv-based news agency Suschenko works for.

"...one could say that before Ukrainian parliamentary elections, various events took place, awaking certain optimism. One could assume there is an option of passing Sushchenko to Ukraine for serving time. Exchange is possible, too", Feygin said.

For that to happen, the Ukrainian side should show some activity in this regard, he added.

Feygin also said that Sushchenko stays in his cell alone. The administration plans on extending the detention term for another three months, starting from August 5.

Ukrainian political prisoner, reporter of Ukrinform news agency Roman Sushchenko was detained in Moscow, where he came to with a private visit in September 2016; Russian prosecutors charged him with 'espionage'. In June 2018, he was sentenced to 12 years in a high-security penal colony.