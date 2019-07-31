Censor.NET

Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region come under grenade launcher fire

On July 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhered to sustainable ceasefire regime in eastern Ukraine, while the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated a ban on usage of any weapons.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led troops fired grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian positions near Luhanske [59km north-east of Donetsk]," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, the invaders have launched one attack on the Joint Forces near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), using an under-barrel grenade launcher.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.

