Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"As of 7 am, July 31, bad weather conditions (strong wind, rain, thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 53 populated areas in five regions, in particular: Lviv region – 44 populated areas, Odesa region – 4, Zaporizhzhia region – 2, Luhansk region – 2, and Kyiv region – 1," reads the report.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

