Censor.NET reports citing Klitschko's post on Facebook.

"At the invitation of my long-time friend and one of the most respected mayors in the world, I met with Rudy Giuliani in New York. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for further cooperation between the United States and Ukraine," Klitschko posted on Facebook.

Klitschko also noted that they had touched upon the importance of the development of local self-government.

