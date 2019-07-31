Prystaiko remains the only candidate for Ukrainian FM

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Prystaiko remains the only candidate for the post of Ukrainian Foreign Minister, and we spoke openly about this," Andrii Iermak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Iermak noted that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal is a professional person respected in the international community. "I think it will be a great success for everyone if she continues to work in the position she occupies today. She's in her spot," he said.

Iermak also denied the information that in the future he may become deputy head of the Presidential Office instead of Prystaiko.

"Today, as an assistant to the president, on his instructions, I am engaged in issues of international politics. I will continue to be in charge of some of these areas in the future. I am where the president needs. Becoming a deputy head of the Presidential Office is not a part of my plan," he said.