Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andrii Zayats post on Twitter.

"Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, a Ukrainian sailor, who has been accused of committing an offence and has been there since 2016, returned to Kyiv from Libya today," Zayats wrote on Twitter.

He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was continuing to work to return all Ukrainian sailors home from Libya and other countries as soon as possible.

Read more: Russia extends arrest of Ukrainian sailors for another three months