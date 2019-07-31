Zelenskyi, Lukashenko discuss economic cooperation between states

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi told in detail about the situation in Donbas and thanked Alexander Lukashenko for offering an effective negotiation platform and for the role Belarus plays in the conflict resolution," the report says.

In turn, the Belarusian president assured that "Minsk will continue to exert every effort to settle the situation in the region", and that Ukraine could count on Belarus as an advocate of peaceful initiatives and processes.

Also, the leaders of Ukraine and Belarus discussed the issues of economic cooperation and trade, in particular, the development of cooperation in industry and agriculture. Special attention was paid to the harvesting campaign in both countries.

In addition, the parties discussed joint efforts to ensure the national security of the two states in the energy sector.

Lukashenko congratulated Zelenskyi on successful political campaigns. In turn, Zelenskyi congratulated Lukashenko on the excellent conduct of the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

The Ukrainian president confirmed his earlier invitation for the Belarusian president to visit Ukraine within the framework of the 2nd Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine that will be held in Zhytomyr in October 2019. Lukashenko invited Zelenskyi to visit Belarus any time and in any format. Zelenskyi gladly accepted the invitation.