US stands with people of Ukraine in calling for justice for Handziuk

Censor.NET reports citing the US Embassy in Ukraine post on Facebook.

"Today we solemnly mark the anniversary of the attack on civic activist Kateryna Handziuk, who fought fearlessly against corruption and for a democratic Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people in calling for justice for Handziuk and her family," the embassy said.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.