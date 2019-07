Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"We are summoning not only Buriak as a witness but all those involved in the case," assistant chief of the SBU directorate in Zaporizhia region Serhii Levchenko said.

Levchenko confirmed that the issue concerned a criminal proceeding to investigate the bribery of voters in favour of candidates for deputies in Zaporizhia, which was carried out by a group of persons in the interests of Russia.

