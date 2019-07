Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The introduction was on the agenda of Zelenskyi's working visit to Cherkasy region on Wednesday.

Ihor Shevchenko, born in 1972, a lawyer and an entrepreneur. He graduated from Black Sea Naval College named after Admiral Nakhimov, Cherkasy Commercial College (majoring in law) and National University "Odesa Law Academy" (law).

