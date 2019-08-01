11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from under-barrel grenade launcher on Ukrainian defenders near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); 82mm mortars and small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms – on the outskirts of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine gun – near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine gun and small arms – in the area of Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under 82mm mortar and heavy machine gun fire near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already launched two attacks on positions of the Joint Forces.

The Joint Forces control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.