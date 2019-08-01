Censor.NET

01.08.19 11:11

Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan’s statement on alleged bribery

Kyiv Mayor and head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has asked the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to open criminal proceedings upon a statement made by head of the President’s Office Andrii Bohdan who reported an attempt to bribe him.

Censor.NET reports citing Udar party press service.

"Speaking at a press conference on July 30, 2019, Mr. Bohdan told media representatives that, in a conversation, someone tried to offer him a $20 million bribe. And, allegedly, this offer was made in the interests of the Kyiv mayor, that is, in my interests. I did not authorize anyone to conduct such ‘negotiations!’ And such statements by Mr. Bohdan, who is in charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, are subject to a pretrial probe as they may indicate the commission of criminal offenses," Klitschko said on Facebook on Thursday.

