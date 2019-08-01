Special custom on all Russian goods takes effect in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Deutsche Welle.

Stepan Kubiv, the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said so at the government session in May this year; the respective decision was made then. Now, it took effect.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the import of cement products from Russia to Ukraine made almost 17 million dollars; the import of plywood made 19.7 million dollars.

Besides, in May 2019, the Cabinet decided to impose the special custom that concerns all Russian goods brought to Ukrainian markets. The only exclusions would be coal, coke, petrol, liquefied natural gas and pharmacy products. Thus, it became active. The money received from customs will go to the special fund of the country's state budget; it will be used to fund the import phaseout measures.