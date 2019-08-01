CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We expect that the consideration of claims will be completed within the next two to three days, which will enable the commission to take stock of the results of the voting, since, as you know, this deadline set by law ... expires on August 5. It is before August 5 that the CEC should summarize the vote and have final protocols," Slipachuk said at a briefing on Thursday.

She emphasized that the courts were considering claims in an online mode, and expressed hope that the CEC would sum up the final results of the snap elections earlier than on August 5.

According to her, the CEC, for its part, is doing everything possible so that there are no unnecessary delays in summing up the voting results, on the other hand, so that there are no doubts about the established results.

The early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, were held on Sunday, July 21.

According to the law on the election of Members of Parliament in Ukraine, the CEC sets the results of parliamentary elections in the national constituency and in single-mandate constituencies no later than the fifteenth day from the day of voting (no later than August 5). The CEC shall officially publish its summary in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy ("Voice of Ukraine") and Uriadovyi Kurier ("Government's Courier") no later than on the fifth day since then (i.e. no later than on August 10) from the day the election results are established. The list of elected lawmakers shall be published in alphabetical order.