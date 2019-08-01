More than three million Ukrainians work abroad on regular basis

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"According to expert estimates, 3.2 million Ukrainian citizens work abroad on a regular basis and from 7 to 9 million people work abroad in a definite period," the Social Policy Ministry said.

At the same time, according to the data of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine for 2015-2017, the number of migrant workers aged 15-70 years was 1.3 million, up 10.3% compared with the previous research period (in 2010-2012).

As noted, the labour migration of Ukrainians is facilitated by the efforts of European countries (such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany) to simplify the employment procedure for skilled personnel from Ukraine.

"Currently, highly skilled personnel (gas welders, turners, locksmiths), as well as specialists in the physical, mathematical, chemical sciences, IT, medical professionals, etc., are in demand," the Ministry reports.