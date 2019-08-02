Two officials caught red-handed receiving $1.5 mln bribe. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press center.

"The National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office have detained top officials from the Institute for Soil Protection of Ukraine and the Holovyne Quarry state enterprise when they receiving a nearly $1.5 million bribe. Law enforcement officers established that in order to privatize the state-owned enterprise, representatives of a company provided a package of documents to the [institute]. Instead, it was demanded that they give a $1.3 million bribe to the head of the Institute for Soil Protection of Ukraine and $200,000 to the director of the Holovyne Quarry state enterprise," the report reads.

The report notes that the director general of the institute was detained in his office, while the director of the state-owned enterprise was detained upon leaving Kyiv.

$100,000 was seized from the director of the state-owned enterprise. He received the money as the first part of an undue benefit.

