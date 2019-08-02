Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of our units," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions. The enemy opened fire from heavy machine gun on Ukrainian defenders near Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under automatic grenade launcher and small arms fire in the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk) and heavy machine gun fire near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: Hnutove checkpoint resumes operation

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.