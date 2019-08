Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

The president is to take part in meetings on the reconstruction of the terminal and infrastructure of the airport in the regional center and on the development of the Ukrainian Carpathians region.

Zelenskyi will also introduce a new head of the regional state administration.

The head of state will inspect one of the bridges destroyed by floods and participate in a meeting on their restoration.