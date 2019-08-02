President confirms Bohdan wrote letter of resignation. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

Zelenskyi stressed that as of August 2 he did not sign Bohdan’s letter of resignation.

"We do not holding on power. All the key people who came with me agreed that we would write a letter of resignation. It society or the President feels that he/she can’t deal with tasks set by Ukraine, this person can leave the post any time," Zelenskyi said.

Besides, the President noted that he can show all the letters of resignation of the members of his team.

On August 1, Interfax-Ukraine reported that Andriy Bohdan, the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine filed the resignation letter - on his own request.

Andrii Bohdan is the ex-lawyer of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the famous Ukrainian oligarch; president Zelenskyi himself is a business partner of Kolomoiskyi.

