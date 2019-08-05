Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ban on usage of any weapons six times, using 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements once. The enemy also fired heavy machine guns and small arms on our defenders.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy used 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); small arms — outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and on outskirts of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine gun and small arms — in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the enemy has launched two attacks on positions of the Joint Forces. Ukrainian troops came under small arms fire near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Vodiane.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.