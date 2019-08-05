Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

Censor.NET reports citing spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Larysa Sarhan post on Twitter.

"The sentence of the Pokrovsky district court of Dnipropetrovsk region, according to which five people were sentenced to imprisonment for committing an attack on Handziuk, entered into legal force and was accepted for execution," Sarhan wrote in her Twitter account on Monday.

As reported, on July 31, 2018, an unknown person poured sulfuric acid on Handziuk near her home in Kherson. She was taken to a local hospital, transferred to a Kyiv hospital and died of complications on November 4.

Law-enforcement agencies detained five suspects in the attack.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.