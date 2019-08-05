JFO commander meets with OSCE delegation to discuss ceasefire in Donbas

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Today, August 5, Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrskyi met with a delegation of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) headed by Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE SMM Mark Etherington. During the meeting, the parties discussed certain aspects of the implementation of the agreements reached recently by the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, as well as a bilateral ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the report says.

The JFO commander stressed that the Ukrainian side fully implemented all necessary measures within the framework of the Minsk agreements, in particular, in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk).

Read more: OSCE records 70 explosions in Donbas over past day

He also informed the OSCE delegation about the current security situation in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, the course of the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure, humanitarian support for the population and so on.