Central Election Commission recognizes 7 more MPs elected

Censor.NET reports citing CEC press service.

Besides, the Commission considered the question on setting results in single-mandate district No. 20.

Central Election Commission admitted impossibility to set the results in the constituency No. 210 within the term provided – no later than fifteen days after the voting, which is August 5, 2019.

The Commission obliged to finish recounting of ballots on 33 polling stations no later than 4 pm, August 6.

Speaking of the constituency No. 50, the Commission set results and made a relevant protocol on that. Besides, the Commission adopted a resolution on the violation of electoral rights.

Therefore, the Commission recognized 423 MPs of Ukraine elected. In particular, 225 MPs – in state-wide multi-member constituency, 198 – in single-mandate constituencies.

Earlier Central Election Commission announced the results of early parliamentary elections on July 21 in a multi-member constituency (according to party lists). According to the results, the Servant of the People party receives 124 mandates from party lists, Opposition Platform - For Life - 37, Batkivshchyna - 24, European Solidarity - 23, Holos - 17 seats.