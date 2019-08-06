Russian proxies violate harvest ceasefire in Donbas twice: Ukrainian soldier got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy fired small arms on our defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops used small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired from small arms at Ukrainian troops near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in a blast of unknown explosive device.

Today, the enemy has launched one attack on positions of the Joint Forces.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.