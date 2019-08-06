President's party creates office for deputies education

Censor.NET reports citing party's press service.

"We are creating a party office for training and development for the systematic work of deputies. It will operate on an ongoing basis in the form of webinars, thematic seminars and group classes, which will be held at least once every three months. Educational programs will be available not only for MPs , but also for regional representatives, future candidates in local elections. We will be glad if other political parties and government agencies also take the example of deputies of the Servants of the People. More office work plan we will present at the party forum, which will be held in September-October, "the statement reads.

