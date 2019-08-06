Lithuania wants EU no to recognize Russian passports issued to Donbas residents

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We are currently actively working toward a coordinated EU-level response to Russia's ongoing violations of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, including illegally issued documents of the Russian Federation to Ukrainian residents in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, temporarily occupied by Russia," the ministry said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry says that it has repeatedly stated in various international formats its position regarding non-recognition of these passports.

"Discussions are currently underway in Brussels where EU institutions and member states are looking for ways to technically implement a coordinated and united EU policy of non-recognition of these passports," the ministry said in the comment. "If such a common agreement is not reached, unilateral measures will be introduced," it added.

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia decided not to recognize Russian passports issued after April 24 to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions if the holder of a passport was previously not a Russian citizen.

Canada will not recognize Russian passports issued to the residents of the occupied Ukrainian Donbas

April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows residents of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian passports under a simplified procedure.

Ukraine has appealed to the UN Security Council in connection with the introduction by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a simplified procedure for issuing Russian passports to the residents of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).