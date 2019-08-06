Ukraine's SBI opens case against Poroshenko over trip to Maldives

Censor.NET reports citing State Bureau of Investigation press service.

It is reported the agency is investigating possible actions of Poroshenko and the official bodies of the state customs and border services regarding the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine using obviously false documents during the trip to the Maldives in 2018.

Poroshenko and his companions might not have undergone border and customs checks when traveling, the sleuth journalists suggested. The president allegedly paid $500,000 for the seven-day vacation.

However, the presidential press service reported that Poroshenko had spent the New Year eve at home, had stayed several days in Ivano-Frankivsk region and then had gone on a private trip to the Maldives.