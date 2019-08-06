Four Ukrainian soldiers killed in enemy shelling near Pavlopil

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry press service.

"At 10:20, Russian invaders started firing from an RPG near Pavlopil. We are sad to announce that according to available information, four of our heroes sustained fatal wounds during today's enemy shelling," the report reads

Russian occupation troops had shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Joint Forces twice since the beginning of the current day. At 00:45, Russian-backed forces fired for almost an hour from IFV weapons, grenade launchers, small arms and heavy machineguns near the village of Bohdanivka in Donetsk region

