06.08.19 16:06

Kolomoyskyi: Restoration of Donbas possible if Russia leaves

Businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi stated that there is no sense to invest in the solution of the conflict in Donbas because it is impossible.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK.

"There is no sense to invest funds in the solution of the conflict because it is impossible," Kolomoyskyi said.

Kolomoyskyi noted that the restoration of Donbas is possible only when the armed forces of Russia will leave the Ukrainian territory.

"The war takes place there, how can we invest something there. I have a plant there. I cannot launch there; it cannot work there because you (the Russian Federation, - 112.international) are there," the oligarch said.

Earlier Kolomoyskyi stated that the Donbas Conflict is "inner civil conflict" and Russian troops perform the international duty there.

