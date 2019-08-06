Kolomoyskyi's airlines win tender for presidential flights

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

It was noted that there were no other participants in the tender. The contract with the company was concluded on August 2.

According to the conditions of the tender, airlines will perform special flights within the period till December 31, 2019.

The means for transportation will be provided upon the service delivery within 20 days. Aviation enterprise Ukraine will be the source of funding.

On April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv made a decision that considered the procedure for removing the insolvent PrivatBank from the market with the participation of the state violation of the current legislation.