European Solidarity Party: Poroshenko always crossed border legally

Censor.NET reports citing party's press service.

"In all cases when Poroshenko crossed the state border he did this in full compliance with the law. This is the case when he flew to the Maldives at the start of 2018," says the statement posted to the party’s website on Tuesday. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) earlier said it is investigating possible facts of organizing the illegal crossing of the state border by the ex-president.

The party’s press service said the news "as it has become tradition, the first news about the SBI’s investigation was broken by (ex-Presidential Administration Deputy Head Andriy) Portnov and later by the SBI’s press service."

Read more: Ukraine's SBI opens case against Poroshenko over trip to Maldives