Wizz Air to launch flights to six destinations from Odesa, one from Lviv

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to Paulina Gosk, corporate communications manager at Wizz Air, from Odesa, in particular, twice a week from November flights will be operated to Budapest (Hungary), Berlin (Germany), Bratislava (Slovakia), Wroclaw, Gdansk, and Katowice (all are in Poland).

In addition, on October 28, it is planned to launch the Lviv-Larnaca (Cyprus) flights.

"In 2019, 17 new destinations from Ukraine were opened," Gosk said.

The airline expects that thanks to the increase in the number of destinations, 2.6 million seats will be sold this year, and in general, 53 destinations will be covered from Ukraine by the end of 2019, Gosk said.

As reported, in January-July 2019, Wizz Air transported 1.3 million passengers from and to Ukraine and this is almost twice as much compared to the same period in 2018.