Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The parliament will meet on September 3 and, accordingly, appointments will be made after September 3. We are busy doing other work today. It is better to do something useful than to hold talks on future appointments," Andrii Herus, the president's representative in the Cabinet of Ministers said at a briefing on Tuesday, August 6.

