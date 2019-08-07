Servant of the People names main contenders for prime minister's post

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He noted that the party has a shortlist, which includes Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev, Naftogaz Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Honcharuk, and IMF Alternate Executive Director Vladyslav Rashkovan.

The Verkhovna Rada is most likely to be headed by Dmytro Razumkov, Arakhamia said.

"I think that Dmytro Razumkov will be the speaker. [...] We did not have any alternative candidate in Truskavets. This a non-alternative candidate," he said.

Read more: President's party creates office for deputies education

He also named Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ruslan Riaboshapka as a possible contender for the post of Ukraine's prosecutor general but noted that there were alternative candidates.

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky earlier named two main contenders for the post of Ukraine's prime minister. In his opinion, they are Yuriy Vitrenko and Oleksii Honcharuk.