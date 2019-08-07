Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy also used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); small arms — in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used automatic grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

As a result of enemy shooting, four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and another one was wounded.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.