Zelenskyi to agree with Merkel on meeting in Normandy format

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi intends to talk with Angela Merkel on August 7 not to delay the meeting.

"How many more people might die this year. I want it to happen despite all the previous diplomatic agreements, so that we treat each other like humans and understand that this is important," he said.

President of Ukraine also noted that this meeting would be held soon.

Aug 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the phone in the wake of yesterday's attack on Ukrainian forces in Donbas thattook lives of four Marines.